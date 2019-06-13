St. Louis Blues Beat Boston Bruins 4-1 In Game 7 To Capture First Stanley Cup

The sounds of ‘Gloria’ rang out in Boston tonight, as the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins to capture the franchise’s first National Hockey League Championship.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots in the game 7 final Wednesday night. The Blues capped an incredible run to the title, going from last place on New Year’s morning to win 30 of their final 49 regular-season games.

Ironically, the Blues won the title on the site of their last Stanley Cup finals appearance. O’Reilly won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the postseason.

The song Gloria by Laura Branigan was adopted by the Blues in January, and became its rallying point.