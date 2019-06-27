Amanda De Cadenet Adapts Her Lifetime Talkshow ‘The Conversation’ Into Podcast For Spotify

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda de Cadenet is taking The Conversation to Spotify with the British television host and photographer adapting her talkshow format, which previously aired on Lifetime, into a podcast.

De Cadenet, who is currently CEO of digital media company and foundation Girlgaze, is launching The Conversation podcast on July 2 on the music streaming service and it will air every Tuesday for nine weeks. It will feature one-on-one conversations with female activists, actresses, writers, politicians, filmmakers and feminists. Guests lined up include Amber Heard, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Jameela Jamil, Olivia Wilde and Sophie Bush and will also feature women of color, trans women and non-binary persons.

It is the latest high-profile podcast move for Spotify, which recently struck a landmark deal with President Barack Obama & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Audio and has been stepping up its original podcasts such as Stay Free: The Story of the Clash, Dope Labs, Jemele Hill Is Unbothered and Amy Schumer Presents.

It is a long journey to the audio format for The Conversation, which started life as a web series before being turned into a Demi Moore-exec produced series for A+E Networks’ Lifetime. The show featured guests including Hillary Clinton, Lady Gaga, Portia De Rossi, Jane Fonda, Zoe Saldana, Rita Wilson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I’m excited to launch The Conversation as a podcast format because it really lends itself to the long form, in depth conversations I like to have with my guests. The Conversation is a place for raw and honest discussions on topics that need to be addressed right now” said de Cadenet.

You can listen to the trailer below, which features excerpts from her conversations with presidential candidate Gillibrand and The Good Place star Jamil.