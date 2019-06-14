Click to Skip Ad
Spotify To Exclusively Stream Rob Riggle & Sarah Tiana Podcast ‘Riggle’s Picks’

Rob Riggle Sarah Tiana
Spotify

EXCLUSIVE: Starting today the third season of Rob Riggle and Sarah Tiana’s sports-centric podcast Riggle’s Picks is exclusively streaming on Spotify to its 217 million premium and free users worldwide.

Riggle's Picks podcast Rob Riggle Sarah Tiana

On the weekly podcast, Riggle and Tiana bring their take to sports, culture, and life as they know it. New episodes are debuting Thursday mornings on Spotify. The move here by Spotify of taking a podcast out in the ether and bringing it to its audio/music platform is akin to what they did with hip-hop rap culture popular podcast “The Joe Budden Podcast” which has spiked in listeners since broadcasting on Spotify in September.

Riggle Pick’s adds to Spotify’s diverse growing podcast slate which includes Stay Free: The Story of the ClashDope Labs, Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, Amy Schumer Presents and the newly announced partnership with President Barack Obama & Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Audio.

Riggle is represented by UTA, Artists First and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Tiana is represented by Thruline and WME.

“The Miracle on Ice at the 1980 Olympics, The Rumble in the Jungle, The Patriots picking Tom Brady in the sixth round and now, Riggle‘s Picks going exclusive to Spotify.  These are the moments that define generations.  For realzzz though, we’re excited this is going to be awesome,” Riggle and Tiana told Deadline today.

