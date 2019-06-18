‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ 20th Anniversary To Pop Confetti At San Diego Comic-Con

SpongeBob SquarePants is bringing the 20th anniversary party down to San Diego Comic-Con with two panels, a theme-series booth on the floor, as well as daily activities.

Still TBD whether Paramount will be showing footage down there from its upcoming animated feature The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge, but it wouldn’t be a shocker. The movie opens on May 22, 2020.

The “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” panel will take a deep dive into the series with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli and voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence(Sandy), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) as they talk about what it’s been like to portray their characters in front of the camera for the first time in this live action-animation hybrid special.

Nickelodeon will also host a TMNT creator panel “To Shell and Back” celebrating three generations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators. On tap are co-EP producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), EP Ciro Nieli and legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman. United for the first time, these award-winning creators will answer fan questions, share audience giveaways and unveil never-before-seen original TMNT art.

Every day of the convention, Nick’s 1,800-square foot booth will feature an interactive game inside The Krusty Krab, where fans will go head to head to complete food orders in a race against the clock; a photo opportunity with a replica of Mrs. Puff’s Boating School; The Chum Bucket towering 22 feet tall over the retail area where attendees can buy Nick gear and collectibles, costumed character appearances and autograph signings with SpongeBob SquarePants cast members and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator and executive producers.