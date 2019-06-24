‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: Sony Feeling Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury

Someone from Sony Pictures Entertainment better try to patch things up with Samuel L. Jackson. The Marvel Studios star they call Fury was seething on social media this morning after getting an eyeful of Sony’s marketing campaign on Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The actor who has portrayed Marvel super-spy Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D since Iron Man in 2008 was revved up Monday about the Sony campaign for Spider-Man: Far From Home and the way it portrays him. The problem: Fury’s trademark eyepatch is supposed to be on the left.

“The Actual F— IS GOING ON HERE???!!! #headsgonroll #lefteyemuthafukkah,” is how Jackson expressed his ire on Instagram. The message was accompanied by a photograph showing two side-by-side promo posters that don’t exactly see eye-to-eye.

Sony’s Columbia Pictures will release Spider-Man. Far From Home on July 2. The film’s star, Tom Holland, also had social media roiling over the weekend after he dropped a spoiler on the Graham Norton Show – although, in his defense, it was a spoiler about the year’s most widely seen blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame, and uttered two months after the film’s release.

Early last month, the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home set a new record as the biggest digital launch in the history of Sony Pictures Entertainment with 135.2 million views in 24 hours.

The synopsis of the film: “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

In addition to Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jackson can be seen in Shaft, which opened June 14. Among his upcoming projects: The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (the comedy sequel that reteams him with Ryan Reynolds) and George Nolfi’s The Banker (which also features Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult, and Nia Long0.