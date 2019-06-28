‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Swoops Into China With $36M On Way To $100M+ Weekend

Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home swooped into China today with an estimated $35.5M Friday which includes $3.2M in Thursday midnights. This well outperforms previous entry Spider-Man: Homecoming and sets FFH on track for a $100M+ opening weekend in the Middle Kingdom. That would land it above pre-debut projections which we noted yesterday were conservative based on lower than expected pre-sales. But with terrific social scores, an Avengers: Endgame halo and a lack of competition, Spidey’s off to a swinging start.

The opening day (with midnights rolled in) is Sony’s best ever in China, topping last year’s Venom. This is also the No. 1 standalone superhero debut and the 3rd best superhero launch behind Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. While the opening weekend certainly looks poised to pass $100M, there is some caution over the three-day multiple in the wake of another standalone breakout, Captain Marvel, which did a 2.6.

However, ticketing platform Maoyan has given the Jon Watts-directed Far From Home a 9.2 while reviews aggregator Douban is at 8.3. Both are higher than CM while the latter is over Infinity War, but slightly lower than Endgame. (NB: these ratings do sometimes shift up and down in the first days.)

Working in Far From Home’s favor, beyond the built-in Middle Kingdom love there is for the character, are the social scores and word of mouth, as well as the fact that Better Days, a local movie that was expected to have great potential, was pulled off its June 28 date at the last minute this week. That this is also the first MCU title after Endgame in the Marvel-loving market is also a clear factor. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Watts also visited Beijing pre-bow and were sporting in their promotional efforts.

Homecoming debuted in China in 2017, about two months after the majority of the world, and made $67M in its first weekend at today’s rates. The Middle Kingdom final was $116.3M (unadjusted) and all signs point to Far From Home well exceeding that. There was some early concern that Homecoming had less resonance with local audiences because the U.S. high school experience doesn’t fully translate, but Far From Home appears to be bucking that.

China was nevertheless the biggest overseas market on Homecoming as well as the previous two Spider-Man movies. It is also the top MCU hub with Endgame having taken in a staggering $629M there to become the highest-grossing import ever. Far From Home picks up following the events of Endgame as Spidey must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Zendaya, Samuel L Jackson, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Cobie Smulders also star.

All of the Spider-Man films have released in China, going back to 2002 with the subsequent sequels growing apace with the market. The five-year gap between Sam Raimi’s 2007 entry and Marc Webb’s 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man made for exponential increases. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 then nearly doubled its predecessor with an over $94M cume (non-restated), and Homecoming topped that.

Along with China, there are only two other overseas markets going on FFH this weekend, Japan and Hong Kong. The rest of international starts Monday in Australia and carries on throughout the week to cover 98% of the offshore footprint. Italy goes on July 10.

WB Elsewhere, Warner Bros has debuted Annabelle Comes Home in 50 overseas markets this week to gross $12.5M through Thursday. The latest in New Line’s horror franchise bowed to No. 1s in 30 of the 50 openings. There are 13 more markets coming online today with some majors, including Germany, Italy, UK, France and Spain getting dolled up in July. Japan goes in September.

In highlights, Mexico opened on a non-traditional Thursday, grossing an estimated $1.1M on 2,359 screens, ranking No. 2. The launch is on par with Annabelle and 55% ahead of The Conjuring. Including previews, the running cume is now $1.5M.



Indonesia debuted on Wednesday to an estimated $807K from 989 screens at a dominant No. 1. This is the 2nd best opening day ever for a WB horror film, only behind The Nun. The 2-day running cume is $1.7M.

Russia had a No. 1 start of $604K on 1,880 screens Thursday and bested all of the Conjuring universe titles except The Nun. In Korea, the 2-day come is $733K. In Vietnam, Annabelle coming home gave WB the studio’s 3rd best debut ever at $442K on Wednesday. The running tally through yesterday is $1M.

Further cumes through Thursday include UAE at $376K, Brazil at $327K, Malaysia at $326K and Australia with $227K.

We’ll have updates on the above titles throughout the weekend.