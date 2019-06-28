‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Composer Michael Giacchino Leading 7th Annual ‘Musical Anatomy Of A Superhero’ Comic-Con Panel

EXCLUSIVE: The Musical Anatomy of a Superhero panel is making its way down to San Diego Comic-Con for the seventh year in a row, and the film composer symposium is not only upgrading from the Hilton Indigo Ballroom to Ballroom 20, but Up Oscar winner and composer of The Incredibles and the latest Spider-Man franchise Michael Giacchino will be this year’s guest moderator.

2017 Musical Anatomy of a Superhero Costa Comm.

The composer panel will take place on Thursday, July 18 at 11:30 a.m., and this year’s dais of film score-smiths includes Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel, Krypton), Benjamin Wallfisch (Shazam, Hellboy), Sherri Chung (CW/WBTV’s upcoming Batwoman, Super Girl), Blake Neely (Batwoman, The Flash) and Christopher Lennertz (Amazon’s upcoming series The Boys, Agent Carter).

As is tradition with Musical Anatomy of a Superhero, fans will get to see unseen footage of upcoming projects like Batwoman and The Boys. The event is produced by Costa Communications and sponsored by ASCAP.

Previous composers at The Musical Anatomy of a Superhero have included: Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther), Christophe Beck (Ant-Man, Frozen), Marco Beltrami (Logan, Wolverine), Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, Deadpool 2), Blake Neely (Arrow, Super Girl, The Flash), John Powell (the Bourne Franchise, Hancock) Tom “Junkie XL” Holkenborg (Deadpool, Justice League), Kurt Farquhar (Black Lightning), Mark Isham (Cloak & Dagger), John Ottman (X-Men: Apocalypse, Superman Returns), Lorne Balfe (Terminator: Genisys), John Debney (Iron Man 2), Brian Tyler (Avengers: Age of Ultron,Thor), and David Russo (Gotham).