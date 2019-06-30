‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Takes Off With $111M Overseas; ‘Toy Story 4’ Nears $500M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home came swinging into China, Japan and Hong Kong this weekend to nab an early $111M at the international box office. The launch sets the webslinger 45% over Spider-Man: Homecoming and 21% above Captain Marvel in the like-for-likes. The opening result is slightly higher than what the industry was seeing pre-weekend, which then increased as the markets saw strong play-through.

China was robust at $98M for the No. 4 all-time superhero bow behind Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, and Sony/Marvel’s Venom. Social scores are strong in the Middle Kingdom and next weekend sees little in the way of competition with local movie The Eight Hundred off the release schedule. Currently, FFH is above Homecoming by 46% and Captain Marvel by 17% in the market where the webbed wonder excels.

Japan is also a big hub for the character and welcomed the Tom Holland follow-up with the 2nd best superhero debut of the last decade (behind Endgame). In Hong Kong, European vacation Spider-Man flew in with the 5th biggest FSS opening of all time and the best ever for a standalone superhero movie as well as Sony’s top launch ever.

There’s joy on the Culver City lot today as the early dates rep a strong start for Far From Home, which picks up after the events of Endgame. The Hong Kong bow offers a taste of how South East Asia is expected to respond when Spidey gets there later this week, and the current percentage increases over Homecoming and Captain Marvel are encouraging. The fact that the movie will land in Europe when the weather has returned to regular summer temperatures after a stifling heatwave, is also a bonus.

The Jon Watts-directed Far From Home is primed for release throughout the rest of the world in the next frame. Australia goes tomorrow followed by a week-long rollout pattern that includes domestic. There is every possibility that FFH is in the $500M global neighborhood through next Sunday.

In other new play this session, Warner Bros/New Line’s Annabelle Comes Home scared up $45M from 63 markets including No. 1s in 22. The latest in the doll series is tracking ahead of Annabelle (+6%) and The Conjuring (+55%) in like-for-likes. Globally, the start is $76.2M.

Universal Danny Boyle’s Beatles-inspired fantasy music romance Yesterday opened in 30 overseas markets this session, grossing $7.7M for a global debut of $24.7M. On a like-for-like basis, the Universal/Working Title pic is in line with Me Before You and above The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (+18%), The Intern (+31%) and About Time (+67%).

Disney In its sophomore frame, Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 added $80.6M from overseas for a $259.6M cume in 45 material markets repping 76% of the offshore footprint. The global cume, after just 11 days, is closing in on $500M and with several majors still to release. While a heatwave gripped France and other parts of Europe this weekend, TS4’s regional drop was 37%.

Also from Disney, Aladdin’s surprising performance continues with a cume now of $568.3M overseas and $874.M globally. Japan ($66.6M) and Korea ($60.2M) have been major standouts on the Will Smith-starrer. This weekend it reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the latter while overall, the international drop was just 30%.

In milestones, Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum shot past $300M worldwide with a strong start in Korea that came in 251% above the lifetime of John Wick: Chapter 2.

Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is now at $1.92B internationally for a global total of $2.76B which includes this weekend’s Bring Back event at domestic and select offshore cinemas.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

