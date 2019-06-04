Stephen Susco To Adapt Robert McCammon’s ‘Speaks The Nightbird’ For Potential FX Series

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: FX is developing the Robert McCammon horror novel Speaks The Nightbird for a potential series, and Stephen Susco has been set to adapt.

Mark Wolper and Kevin Nicklaus will produce.

The bestseller tells the dark and chilling tale about a witch-hunt in the seventeenth century Carolina colonies.

Susco most recently wrote and directed Unfriended: Dark Web for Blumhouse and Universal, a film that premiered at SXSW last year. Susco scripted The Grudge and The Grudge 2, a highly profitable horror series for Sony.

Susco is repped by Verve.

