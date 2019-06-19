‘Soul’ Will Be Pixar’s Big Pic Next Summer

Disney announced this morning that its Pixar film for next summer is Soul. The studio already had June 19 RSVP’ed on the 2020 calendar for an untitled Pixar movie, and this is it.

Soul will be the second original Pixar film next year after Onward, which bows March 6.

The tagline for Soul: Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you … you?” Directed by two-time Oscar winner Pete Docter (Up, Inside Out), the film takes place between New York City and the cosmic realms. Dana Murray, an Oscar nominee for her animated short film Lou, is producing.

Soul is opening up against Universal’s untitled Judd Apatow/Pete Davidson comedy next year.

This Friday, Disney/Pixar opens Toy Story 4 which will end a three-week drought of sequel failures at the box office as the film is expected to gross between $160M-$200M. In recent summers, a Pixar movie will often neighbor aside another big rival live-action tentpole like Jurassic World or Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Next year, Soul precedes Paramount’s long-awaited Top Gun movie. Warner Bros. also has their feature adaptation of Tony-winning Broadway musical In the Heights opening on June 19, 2020.