Sony Stock Climbs After New Breakup Proposal From Activist Investor Daniel Loeb

Shares in Sony Corp. on the New York Stock Exchange climbed more than 3% Friday after rallying as much as 4% on Japan’s Nikkei as investors digested the latest proposal by activist investor Daniel Loeb to break up the conglomerate.

Loeb, whose Third Point hedge fund has accumulated a $1.5 billion stake in Sony since first investing in 2013, released a letter Thursday night calling the company as “one of the most undervalued large cap businesses in the world today.”

In making the case for unlocking value, Loeb outlined his ideas for how the company should be divided and organized. Key elements to the proposal include selling off the company’s semiconductor unit, optimizing its capital structure and divesting its public equity stakes in Sony Financial, M3, Olympus and Spotify.

The investor rattled a lot of cages, and got into a public spat with George Clooney, early into his initial Sony buy-in. The most recent proposal came on less strong, and whether it will have any tangible impact is unclear. Sony said in a statement that it “values dialogue with its shareholders.”

“New Sony,” minus the semiconductor holdings, would consist of music, gaming and entertainment assets. Loeb described this troika as being uniquely capable of benefiting from “tailwinds” in the industry. ” He pointed to “three of the most important secular growth drivers in the media space: 1) accelerating growth in console gaming revenue driven by in-game purchases and live services; 2) the shift in music and video consumption to subscription-based streaming services; and 3) the rising strategic value of music rights and film/TV libraries amid fierce competition for

content among streaming distribution platforms.”

Electronics, which languished years ago, are now “solidly profitable” and would be a “meaningful cash flow contributor” to the reconfigured company, Loeb wrote.

Third Point and Deadline parent Penske Media Corp. teamed to purchase Deadline’s sister publication Variety in 2012.