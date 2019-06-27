Sony Joins Warner Bros.’ DC & Universal In Skipping San Diego Comic-Con 2019

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Sony will be sitting out San Diego Comic-Con this year, just as Universal is doing, as well as Warner Bros. with their DC film slate.

Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” dropped its first trailer today. Sony Pictures

With Spider-Man: Far From Home opening on Tuesday and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood upcoming on July 26, Sony’s promo teams have their hands full with the event films. The Culver City studio will look to other times during the next 12 months to promote a fan-genre slate that includes Zombieland 2: Double Tap (Oct. 18), Charlie’s Angels (Nov. 15), The Grudge (Jan. 3), the comic-book feature adaptation Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel (Feb. 21), Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (Feb. 28) and, farther out, Marvel’s Morbius (July 31, 2020).

Like rivals who are staying out of San Diego this July, Sony, we understand, could conceivably be back in the future. Last year, they had big panels for Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (which combined made $1.23 billion at the WW box office). In 2016, the studio screened both Sausage Party and Don’t Breathe at the fanboy convention, both August hits that summer. During the opening weekend of Sony’s Salt back in July 2010, Angelina Jolie even put in an appearance at SDCC.

In years past, Tarantino has been a fixture at Comic-Con; Weinstein Co. held a Django Unchained panel with the cast prior to its December 2012 release, and back in July 2014 the filmmaker confirmed that The Hateful Eight would be his next production. Sony gave Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood a world premiere at Cannes in May; the movie has a 92% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, with an upcoming Hollywood premiere later this month.

This leaves Disney/Marvel, Paramount and New Line with their Scare Diego Wednesday night as the only major studios attending SDCC this year. Lionsgate we also hear is not going.