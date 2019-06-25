Sony Promotes Maia Eyre To VP Creative Production

EXCLUSIVE: Maia Eyre has been promoted to Vice President, Creative Production, reporting to Sanford Panitch, President of Columbia Pictures.

Eyre began her career at Sony Pictures five years ago after getting her MFA from the producers program at UCLA.

In her previous post she served as Director, Creative Production working on such Sony franchises as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($962.1M-plus WW box office), Peter Rabbit ($351.2M), Escape Room ($155.7M WW B.O.) and Denzel Washington’s sole sequel Equalizer 2 ($190.4M).

Eyre also worked on such upcoming Sony features as Greta Gerwig’s Little Women; Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska; Peter Rabbit 2; and the Blumhouse productions Fantasy Island and The Craft.

Last week, Sony announced that Jon Hookstratten expanded his role on the lot as SPE’s EVP Administration and Operations and that Carrie Ferman was promoted to Head of Distribution and Content Services.

Up next for the studio is the much-anticipated Marvel sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home on Tuesday, July 2.