Sony Pictures Television Launches Sixth Annual Diverse Directors Program

Up to 15 semi-finalists will be selected from as many as 300 participate in the Diverse Directors Program’s episodic directing workshop consisting of evenings of discussion and instruction from working directors, production personnel and entertainment professionals. Finalists then will be to shadow television directors on various SPT series.

“One of the best ways for programming to reflect the true, diverse experiences of our viewers is to have diversity behind the camera as well,” said Jeffrey Glaser, EVP Scripted Programming. “Over the years, our Diverse Directors Program has given a platform to talent that has historically been underrepresented. We’re looking forward to ushering in another class of talented directors.”

Last year’s finalists worked on SPT series including Schooled, The Goldbergs and S.W.A.T. After shadowing on The Goldbergs, Nora Kirkpatrick is now booked to direct an episode for the upcoming season.

“The SPT Diverse Directors program helped put me in front of the people who had answers to my technical questions,” Kirkpatrick said. “It was an honor to be part of the program, hone my skills and be given the opportunity to be at the helm of a show I respect. The SPT Diverse Directors Program is enlarging the pipeline to get more diverse voices behind the camera faster.”

The Diverse Directors Program begins in October and runs through the following spring. A maximum of 300 online applications will be accepted beginning today through July 21 at http://www.sptdiversedirectors.com.