Sony Pictures Television Strikes Co-Production Deal With ‘The Boy With The Topknot’ Producer Nisha Parti

Sony Pictures Television has struck a co-development and co-production deal with The Boy with the Topknot producer Nisha Parti.

The Hollywood studio has inked a three year deal to work with Parti to produce scripted dramas for network, cable and streaming platforms. The projects will be co-produced between the two companies with Sony distributing worldwide.

Parti previously produced Paddy Considine-fronted feature thriller Honour as well as the adaptation of Sathnam Sanghera’s The Boy with the Topknot with Kudos for BBC Two. She previously worked with David Heyman and was the first person to read the unpublished manuscript of Harry Potter, which lead to Heyman securing the film rights for Heyday Films and Warner Bros.

Parti will work closely with Wayne Garvie, President, International Production, SPT, in the UK and Nina Lederman, the newly appointed EVP, Global Scripted Development and Programming, based in Los Angeles. She has several TV projects in development with BBC Drama and a feature with Film 4 and is working with talent including John Hodge, Patrick Harbinson, Peter Moffat and Dev Patel on Indian set projects alongside emerging new Asian writers and directors.

“Nisha’s innate understanding of the British Indian experience, her proven ability to identify commercially viable projects and her skill in developing and packaging them for multicultural audiences around the world will be a huge asset to SPT. We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with her,” said Garvie.

“I am totally thrilled to be working with such an amazing team at Sony Pictures Television. It is a dream partnership for me and I know their expertise, experience and support will help fulfil my ambition of making truly diverse, original, commercial, quality TV Drama, with a focus on championing Asian stories and talent,” added Parti.