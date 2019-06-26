Sony Exec Jonathan Kadin Transitioning To Producer With Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ As First Project

EXCLUSIVE: After almost 20 years at Sony Pictures, Executive Vice President Jonathan Kadin will become an independent producer.

Kadin’s first project will be producing alongside James Corden and Leo Pearlman for the upcoming musical-comedy Cinderella starring Camila Cabello. The movie is scheduled to begin prep this fall. He’s also working on the upcoming Sony reboot Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Kadin will also be a producer on a new untitled action-thriller spec by David Guggenheim. The studio is keeping the story under wraps but sources say it’s a high-octane page-turner with supernatural elements. He will join Adam Kolbrenner to produce.

Kadin is also producing the recent acquisition of the high concept action-adventure comic book Skyward.

Related Story Sony Promotes Maia Eyre To VP Creative Production

Kadin joined Columbia as a Creative Executive in 2000. By 2003, he was promoted to Director of Development, then VP in 2005 and SVP of Production in 2007, working under Production Presidents Doug Belgrad and Matt Tolmach. Throughout his career at Sony, Kadin has worked on such films as Superbad, Step Brothers, Pineapple Express, The Shallows, Moneyball, Hitch, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Men in Black II, among several other titles.

“After almost twenty years, it’s bittersweet to leave my colleagues in the iconic Thalberg building and this historic lot. I’ve worked with many incredible people, excellent mentors and talented filmmakers, all of whom have prepared me for this next step in my career. I’m particularly grateful to have worked with both Tom and Sanford. Their passion for movies is infectious. I love making movies and have always wanted to dive deeper into the process and ultimately be a producer. I couldn’t be more excited than to start right now with their support,” Kadin tells Deadline.

Says Columbia Pictures President Sanford Panitch, “Everyone who has worked with Jonathan Kadin knows how committed and fiercely loyal he is to his projects; these are also the things that make great producers. Jonathan has been thinking about making this move for quite some time, and we’re all thrilled to work with him as he transitions to being a producer.”