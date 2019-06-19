Sony Exec Changes: Jon Hookstratten Expands Role As EVP Admin & Ops, Carrie Ferman Promoted To Head Of Distribution & Content Services

EXCLUSIVE: With the upcoming departure of Sony Studio Operations & Imageworks President Randy Lake to DreamWorks Animation as their new COO, Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman Tom Rothman has expanded the roles of Sony execs Jon Hookstratten and Carrie Ferman on the Culver City lot today, Deadline has learned.

Jon Hookstratten, EVP Administration and Operations for SPE, who has overseen the studio’s mobile game unit over the last year, will expand his position to cover and lead production services, post production facilities, archives and production asset management. Hookstratten is a 25-year industry vet with exec roles in operations, distribution, business affairs at Fox, CBS and NBC.

Meanwhile Carrie Ferman has been promoted to Head of Distribution and Content Services. She previously led strategic planning efforts in SPT’s international productions. In her new role, she will report to Sony TV’s Keith Le Goy and Sony Motion Pictures’ Steven O’Dell while continuing to be part of Erik Moreno’s M&A and Corporate Development team.

Below is Rothman’s e-mail to Sony staff:

Good Morning,

I want to share some important changes taking place in our Studio Operations groups. As I mentioned a few weeks ago, Randy Lake will be leaving SPE this month to become COO of DreamWorks Animation. With Randy’s departure there will be a few additional leadership and organizational changes in Studio Ops.

I’m pleased to announce that Jon Hookstratten, EVP Administration and Operations for SPE, will be expanding his role to oversee our production services, post production facilities, along with archives and production asset management. The leaders overseeing these groups reporting to Jon are:

Beth Sadler – SVP, Production Services Tom McCarthy – EVP, Post Production Facilities Colin Green – VP, Archives & Production Asset Management



Jon will continue his current role as EVP Administration and Operations for SPE, and in overseeing SPT’s mobile games unit, a position he assumed earlier this year. With over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Jon has served in leadership positions in operations, distribution, business affairs and other critical business functions at Fox, CBS and NBC, making him well-suited to take on this additional role.

I am also pleased to announce that Carrie Ferman, currently part of the M&A and Corporate Development team, will be Head of Distribution and Content Services and oversee the following Studio Ops teams:

Tom Cotton – EVP, Content Mastering and Delivery Group Emmanuelle Borde – EVP, Post Media Center and Content Licensing Grover Crisp – EVP, Asset Management, Film Restoration & Digital Mastering



Carrie brings to this role deep experience in the entertainment space having held positions at Time Warner, NBC Universal and The Walt Disney Company before joining Sony Pictures. She has led strategic planning efforts in SPT’s international productions and is now a part of the Corporate Development team. In this expanded role, she will report to Keith Le Goy on the television side and Steven O’Dell for motion pictures while continuing to be part of Erik Moreno’s M&A and Corporate Development organization, working on selected projects.

Please join me in congratulating Jon and Carrie on their expanded roles.

Tom