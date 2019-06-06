Donal Logue & Kate Walsh To Star In Indie ‘Sometime Other Than Now’

EXCLUSIVE: Donal Logue and Kate Walsh have been set to star in Sometime Other Than Now, an indie drama written and being directed by Dylan McCormick. Shooting is underway in East New York on the pic being produced by Monolith Pictures’ Michael Goodin, Riverbend Pictures’ Stan Erdreich and Small Victories Productions’ Jackie Filer.

The plot revolves around Logue’s Sam, who after his motorcycle is damaged in an apparent crash into the ocean becomes stranded in a small New England town, where he finds refuge at a run-down motel looked after by Kate (Walsh), a similarly burnt-out, lost soul. The mystery around Sam’s presence in town unravels when it’s discovered his estranged daughter, Audrey (Trieste Dunn), lives there, and he hasn’t seen her in 25 years.

As he tries to bridge the gap between the little girl he left long ago and the woman who grew up without her father, Sam learns he was never cut out to be emotionally connected to anyone … unless he falls in love with another soul just as lonesome.

“This movie started as a dream I couldn’t get out of my head and spun into the story we are telling today,” said McCormick. “The idea of forgiveness and redemption, second chances and what happens when good people make bad choices are the backbone of these characters. It’s been amazing to see the cast bring these flawed people to life and the crew build their environment.”

Logue, who most recently wrapped his five-season run as Harvey Bullock on Gotham, is represented by UTA, Kipperman Management and Shep Rosenman. Walsh, the Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice alum, can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and is up next in the indie Honest Thief opposite Liam Neeson. She is repped by Gersh, United Agents and Kevin Yorn.

Dunn (Blindspot) is repped by Innovative Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.