Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

WME At 10: Where The Top William Morris Agents Are Now

Got A Tip? Tip Us

SNY Fires Analyst Nelson Figueroa From NY Mets Analyst Job

SNY TV analyst Nelson Figueroa has been dismissed from his job covering the New York Mets, according to a report.

The New York Post reported Figueroa was fired Friday after coming to work on Thursday in what the Post quoted sources as stating was “a state not fit to work.” Figueroa still wanted to appear on SNY’s evening program, “Baseball Night in New York,” but was not allowed to appear.

An SNY spokeswoman confirmed Figueroa is no longer at the network, but did not provide further details.

Figueroa was a former Mets pitcher and had been an SNY analyst since 2015. He had been demoted this season from his previous post as No. 1 studio analyst on the Mets pregame and postgame shows. He was relegated to features on SNY’s ancillary programs.He has also worked in-studio at the MLB Network.

Maury Gostfrand, Figueroa’s agent, declined to comment.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad