‘Snowpiercer’ Cast And Showrunner Board Train To Comic-Con

TBS is bringing the TV adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 post-apocalyptic sci-fi feature Snowpiercer to Comic-Con. Show stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Steven Ogg and executive producer and showrunner Graeme Manson will take the stage at the Indigo Ballroom in San Diego on July 20. Executive producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios will also be in attendance. The panel will include an exclusive first look at the series which is set to premiere in the Spring of 2020

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie of the same name. The series was renewed for season two prior to the season one premiere.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.