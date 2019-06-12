‘Snowpiercer’: Steven Ogg Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Ogg, who recurs on the first season of TNT’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi series Snowpiercer has been promoted to series regular for Season 2, its first on TNT sibling TBS, slated to premiere in spring 2020.

Starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, and centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in the riveting television adaptation. Writing on season two will begin this June with Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) returning as executive producer and showrunner.

Ogg plays Pike, a volatile Tailie gang leader, who as Layton’s (Diggs) rival, may be more interested in chaos than a real revolution.

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, season one of Snowpiercer stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher. Rowan Blanchard also has been elevated to series regular for season two.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein (Cowboy Bebop, Hanna, Prison Break) and Becky Clements (Good Behavior, Aquarius, Last Man Standing); showrunner Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes (The Alienist, Black Mirror); Matthew O’Connor (Continuum, Tin Man); Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Ogg is known for his roles as Trevor Phillips in Grand Theft Auto V, Simon in AMC’s The Walking Dead, and Rebus in HBO’s Westworld. He also was the lead in the 2018 independent film, Solis, which he also produced. Ogg can currently be seen as Flexon in season 2 of Amazon’s The Tick, and in the independent film, The Short History of the Long Road, opposite Sabrina Carpenter, Maggie Siff and Danny Trejo, which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. He’s repped by MGMT Entertainment & Paradigm.