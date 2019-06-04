‘Sneaky Pete’ Canceled By Amazon After 3 Seasons

Amazon has opted not to order a fourth season of drama series Sneaky Pete.

For the most recent third season, which debuted May 10, production moved from New York to California with $9.2 million worth of Golden State tax credits. For Season 3, Blake Masters joined as new executive producer/showrunner, while executive producers Graham Yost, Fred Golan and Michael Dinner exited.

Created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, Sneaky Pete starred Emmy nominee Giovanni Ribisi as con man Marius, who left prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, he took cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate Pete, “reuniting” with Pete’s estranged family.

Emmy winner Margo Martindale, Marin Ireland, Peter Gerety, Libe Barer and Shane McRae co-starred in the drama, which originated as a CBS pilot. It did not go to series at the broadcast network but, in a rare success story, scored a series pickup at Amazon.

The series hailed from Sony Pictures Television. Cranston, James Degus, and Masters served as executive producers.