Smith Global Media Secures Rights To ‘Deception Road’ With Finn Wittrock, Alice Eve & Thomas Haden Church

EXCLUSIVE: Smith Global Media has obtained the U.S. and Canadian theatrical distribution rights to Deception Road, which is being directed by Max Mayer. Formally titled, Green Olds, the Dallas Mitchell Brennan-penned dark comedic thriller will star Finn Wittrock (Unbroken), Alice Eve (She’s Out of My League), and Thomas Haden Church (Divorce). Production is slated to take place in Utah this summer.

SGM logo

Set in the atomic age, the film follows Oscar (Wittrock) who hitches a ride with Hal (Church) in what starts out as a simple ride but soon turns into a bizarre and dangerous game of cat and mouse. Oscar finds himself caught between Hal and his sexy wife Jessie (Eve) in a passionate and twisted relationship game played out on the road against the stark landscape of the American Southwest.

CAA Media Finance group sold domestic rights, while Pacific Film Trade is handling international sales.

Brennan, Chris Gilligan, and Rabinder Sira of Wild Invention Pictures are producing the project alongside Monolith Pictures’ Michael Goodin. Neil Shroff provided the financing and will serve as executive producer.

Smith Global Media’s CEO Harry Smith brokered the deal with Robert L. Seigel representing the filmmakers