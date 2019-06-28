‘Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters’: Maddie Phillips & Anjelica Bette Fellini To Headline Jenji Kohan’s Netflix Comedy

Maddie Phillips (Van Helsing, Supernatural) and Anjelica Bette Fellini (The French Dispatch, The Gifted) have been tapped to star in Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters, a new Netflix comedy series from Kathleen Jordan (American Princess) and Orange Is the New Black and GLOW‘s Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann. The series falls under Kohan and Herrmann’s overall deal with Netflix. Additionally, Kadeem Hardison (A Different World) and Virginia Williams (Fuller House, Charmed) join in supporting roles.

Created by Jordan, Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters centers on 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Phillips) and Blair (Fellini) Wesley, who after joining forces with a veteran bounty hunter Bowser Simmons (Hardison), dive into the world of bail skipping baddies while still navigating the high stakes of teenage love and sex. Sterling and Blair plan to excel in all aforementioned extracurriculars, despite the watchful eye of their buttoned-up community. Williams plays Debbie Wesley.

The series will film in Atlanta, Georgia, with the shoot tentatively slated for July-October.

The choice of Atlanta as a location had been made months before Georgia’s passage of a strict abortion law, known as the “heartbeat bill”, which is set to become law next year. Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos became the first top Hollywood executive to take a stand against the state’s passage of the bill, saying that the streaming giant would “rethink our entire investment in Georgia” if the legislation became state law.

While the series will proceed with Atlanta as a filming location, the producers will be making a donation to The Autonomy Fund during the shoot there.

Robert Sudduth (On My Block, American Princess) serves as showrunner and executive produces the series with Jordan, Kohan, Hermann and Blake McCormick (Mad Men, True Detective). Jesse Peretz (Girls) will direct the pilot.

“We’re not here to judge, y’all. We’re here to embrace the nuance, Jordan and Sugguth. “This show is really about two young women trying to live their lives by their own rules, haters be damned. We can’t wait for the world to meet Sterling and Blair. And as for the title, Sex Positive Teenage Bounty Hunters didn’t have the same ring.”

Added Kohan: “After spending the last seven years in prison, we were ready to break free and have some serious fun. Kathleen provided a world we were excited to jump into and shake our hips around.”

