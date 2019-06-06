Slamdance Adding Miami Edition For 2020

Slamdance is adding a beach trip. The annual Park City indie film festival said Thursday it is launching the inaugural Slamdance Miami on May 28-31, 2020. The fest aims to help local, Caribbean, Central and South American filmmakers become established on an international stage and will showcase works in film, digital, interactive, gaming and hybrid storytelling.

The festival will be programmed by Slamdance alumni from Miami, Central and South America in addition to leaders from Miami-based arts and education organizations including Black Lounge Film Series, Miami Dade College, Miami Dade County Office of Film and Entertainment, Miami Film Festival, Miami Media and Film Market, Miami VR Expo, O Cinema, OUTshine Film Festival and Third Horizon Film Festival.

O Cinema will serve as the official venue with other locations including Faena, Miami Beach Cinematheque, The Colony Theater and The Wolfsonian-FIU.

“Slamdance is an established creative force and Miami boasts exceptional arts organizations matched with a strong local media scene,” Slamdance president and co-founder Peter Baxter said. “Miami’s rich history involving the ethnic, racial, and socioeconomic diversity of its creative community provide an inspiring glimpse into our cultural future. As an organization that has always valued inclusivity, Slamdance aims to do increasingly more to ensure our programming reflects the world we live in. We see this collaboration with Miami’s vibrant arts scene and its ties to the Caribbean and Latin America as a valuable opportunity to engage with a broader range of perspectives and creative voices. Miami is the perfect place for us to nurture and showcase the new storytellers and storytelling to come.”

Slamdance Miami will follow the 26th annual Slamdance Festival which is already set for January 24-30, 2020 in Park City.