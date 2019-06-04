Skydance Lands Kat Wood Action Pitch ‘Diplomatic Courier’

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Skydance has landed Diplomatic Courier, an action pitch that will be written by Kat Wood. Deal was mid to high six figures and Skydance moved aggressively to take it off the table before other studios bid.

The pitch is for a Jason Bourne-type action film that is set in the world of diplomatic couriers, these highly trained government messengers with diplomatic immunity who travel the world delivering highly confidential packages and materials. Skydance exec Aimee Rivera brought in the projects the exec who championed this project and brought it in.

This is the third original feature project for Wood, a former Earth scientist and journalist for the BBC. Since starting a career as a screenwriter, the UK-based scribe has been named as one of the UK’s rising stars. She previously sold her original sci-fi feature screenplay Envoy to Amy Pascal, and she previously sold her original sci-fi feature pitch Genus to Pascal, and she’s currently writing that script.

Wood is repped by Verve — which right now among agencies seems to have the spec and pitch marketplace all to itself — and attorney is Mitch Smelkinson.