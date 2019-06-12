Comcast-Owned Sky Plans To Double Originals Investment Via Sky Studios Label

Comcast-backed Sky plans to double investment in originals over the next five years under the banner of new Europe-wide development and production label Sky Studios.

The first production revealed for Sky Studios is Sky, HBO and Plan B six-part co-pro The Third Day with Jude Law. The banner will create new productions for Sky channels, NBC Broadcast and cable, and Universal Pictures as well as for other distribution outlets, with a focus on drama and comedy. Both investment and number of originals are set to double as the broadcaster looks to counter Netflix’s rapid international expansion.

Sky Studios will be led by Gary Davey, CEO, who is currently Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content. The broadcaster says the new investment is possible due to recent originals success and the takeover by Comcast.

Recent Sky successes include Chernobyl, which the broadcaster calls its most successful Sky original ever, as well as Euro titles such as Das Boot and Gomorrah.

Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive, Sky, said, “This is a transformational development for us. Sky Studios will drive our vision to be the leading force in European content development and production. Our ambition is to make Sky Studios famous for quality content and a place where Europe’s top creatives will want to do their best work.

“Being part of Comcast enables us to increase our investment and to maximise the advantage and leverage of the Sky Group and our partners, NBCUniversal,” he continued. “This is a clear signal of Comcast’s belief in our commitment to producing the best original content in Europe.”

Gary Davey, CEO Sky Studios, added, “This exciting new venture is perfectly timed to meet the growing content demands of our customers. We look forward to working with the whole creative community, from individual creators to the big independent producers to produce more of the original content our customers love.”