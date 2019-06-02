Sky News Issues Tongue-In-Cheek Promo On Trump UK Visit

Britain’s Sky TV is touting President Donald Trump’s Monday visit to the UK like a Roland Emmerich film.

The cheeky promo for Trump’s UK visit is both a reminder that he’s coming and a reflection of the mixed feelings some have exhibited in London about the visit. Crowds of protestors and a very special floating device are expected to highlight the action when Trump arrives.

A visit with the Queen and Princes Charles and Harry are on tap, as is a state dinner featuring six glasses at each setting and plates precisely 18-inches apart.

It’s a very tricky visit, fraught with diplomacy and etiquette pitfalls, as when Trump made the mistake of turning back on the Queen and walking in front of her while inspecting the Windsor Castle guard on his last visit.

Watch the promo to see how the UK is bracing itself.