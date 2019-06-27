Comcast-Owned Sky Sets Maximo Ibarra To Lead ‘Gomorrah’ & ‘The Young Pope’ Division Sky Italia

Comcast-owned Sky has set Maximo Ibarra as CEO of its successful Italian division Sky Italia, which is known for backing series such as Gomorrah and The Young Pope.

Ibarra is set to start on October 1 after overseeing a handover at Dutch telecom firm KPN where he is CEO. At Sky, Ibarra will report to Andrea Zappia, Sky’s CEO, Continental Europe.

Ibarra has previously held marketing and commercial roles at Fiat, Telecom Italia, Vodafone and Benetton. He became CEO Wind Tre in 2016 after the merger of Wind and Tre Italia.

“Over the years, Sky has undergone a deep transformation and has become a multi-platform broadcaster and a significant content creator. The launch of our broadband offer will allow us to further expand our business in an area which is crucial to our customers and in which Maximo has vast experience,” said Zappia. “Under Maximo’s leadership we will move towards greater integration and coordination across the group, helping us to compete even more effectively in each of the markets in which we operate.”