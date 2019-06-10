Singer-Songwriter & Original ‘The Voice’ Coach CeeLo Green Signs With APA

CeeLo Green, a five-time Grammy-winning performer, TV personality, actor and original coach on NBC’s The Voice, has signed with APA in all areas, the agency said Monday.

Green came onto the music scene as a member of the Southern hip-hop group Goodie Mob, and reunited with them for the 2013 album “Age Against the Machine.” The singer-songwriter-producer was also part of Gnarls Barkley, his soul duo with deejay-producer Danger Mouse, and scored a worldwide hit in 2006 with “Crazy.”

In 2011, he received five Grammy nominations for his global hit “Forget You” (aka “F—k You”), winning in the best urban/alternative performance category. Green released his solo album Heart Blanche in 2015.

His onscreen credits include appearances SNL, Anger Management, American Dad, and serving as a coach on the first four seasons of NBC’s music competition The Voice, which debuted in 2011. He exited in the hit singing competition in 2014; that August, he pleaded no contest to a felony count of furnishing a woman with ecstasy in her drink two years before. He was given three years’ formal probation and completed 360 hours of community service.

Green is repped by Alex Chaykin at APA and continues to be repped by Lawrence Mestel at Primary Wave.