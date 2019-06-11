‘Silk Road’: Paul Walter Hauser, Katie Aselton & Lexi Rabe Join True Crime Movie About Dark Web

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya), Katie Aselton (Legion) and Lexi Rabe (Avengers: Endgame) have joined Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp and Cole Sprouse in true crime feature Silk Road.

Tiller Russell (Operation Odessa) has written and is directing the project about criminal mastermind Ross Ulbricht (Robinson) who unleashed the Darknet and the ‘Jurassic Narc’ (Clarke) bent on bringing down the young kingpin’s billion-dollar empire.

The film, which is shooting this month, is based on the Rolling Stone article Dead End On Silk Road by David Kushner. Producing are Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby via the High Frequency Entertainment banner, Alex Orlovsky and Elika Portnoy for Mutressa Movies, and David Hyman and Stephen Gans on behalf of Perfect Season Productions. Dawn Bierschwal, Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse from Piccadilly Pictures are executive producers.

Darrell Britt-Gibson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri) and Jimmi Simpson (Date Night) are also among cast on the feature. Sierra/Affinity reps international in Cannes. Endeavor Content reps domestic.

Hauser will play Curtis Clark Green, a mail order drug dealer who ends up working for Ross. He most recently wrapped Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods, which reunited him with Spike Lee after BlackKklansman, and will next be seen in Amazon’s Late Night from Mindy Kaling, and in Chris Robinson’s hip-hop drama Beats on Netflix.

The Freebie writer, director and star Aselton is known for features The Gift and Book Club as well as FX’s Marvel series Legion. Rabe, whose recent movies include Avengers: Endgame and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, is repped by Sherry Kayne of The Green Room and Barbara Garvey of East Coast Talent.

Hauser is represented by CAA, Artists First, Kovert Creative, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Aselton is repped by ICM, Untitled and Sloane, Offer.