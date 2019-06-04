‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Adapting Canine Punk Graphic Novel & Developing Project With Grindr Poet Max Wallis

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films is developing a TV adaptation of a canine-led graphic novel set against the backdrop of the Portland punk scene, and a “Queer As Folk for now”-style series from Grindr and Instagram poet Max Wallis.

The British production company is stepping up its development slate on both sides of the Atlantic to take advantage of its high-profile BBC America hit.

It has optioned Nicole J Georges’ Fetch: How a Bad Dog Brought Me Home and is looking for a writer to adapt for television. The graphic novel memoir tells the story of Georges, who when she was 16 adopted Beija, a dysfunctional shar-pei/corgi mix—a troublesome combination of tiny and attack, just like teenaged Nicole herself. For the next 15 years, Beija would be the one constant in her life. Through depression, relationships gone awry, and an unmoored young adulthood played out against the backdrop of the Portland punk scene, Beija was there, wearing her “Don’t Pet Me” bandana. The novel chronicles their symbiotic, co-dependent relationship and probes what it means to care for and be responsible to another living thing—a living thing that occasionally lunges at toddlers. Nicole turns to vets, dog whisperers, and even a pet psychic for help, but it is the moments of accommodation, adaption, and compassion that sustain them. Nicole never successfully taught Beija “sit,” but in the end, Beija taught Nicole how to stay.

Sid Gentle boss Sally Woodward Gentle told Deadline that it is looking to turn it into half-hour episodes with flashbacks. “The cover is gorgeous; if you like dogs and like being an outsider, it’s the perfect project for you. I like taking things that are all about how outsiders find their people. It’s really lovely,” she said.

Woodward Gentle also revealed the company was working with East London-based writer and artist Wallis. He has published book of poetry Modern Love, which was nominated for the Polari Prize, and his second book Everything Everything was lauded by Queer As Folk creator Russell T Davies.

She said that the project that they are working on is inspired by the Channel 4 drama, which was remade by Showtime. “There’s a really interesting poet called Max Wallis, we’re doing something with him. It will be like Queer As Folk for now. He’s brilliant. Max is amazing; I love finding people are a bit weird,” she added.

Check back on Thursday for a full profile with Woodward Gentle, where she discusses getting Killing Eve off the ground and Season 3 as well as her take on the opportunities for British drama producers.