Showtime Lands British Series ‘Back To Life’ From ‘Fleabag’ Producers

The critically acclaimed British series Back To Life is heading to Showtime. The premium cable net has ordered the six-episode comedy series, from Fleabag producers Harry and Jack Williams and Daisy Haggard (Episodes). Created by Haggard and written by Haggard and Laura Solon, the series will premiere on Sunday, October 6 at 8:30 pm on Showtime.

In the series, Haggard plays Miri Matteson, who, after 18 years behind bars, returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large.

The series, which aired earlier this year on the BBC, follows Miri’s first few weeks out of prison navigating her way in a new world, trying (and frequently failing) to lead a normal life in her picturesque but claustrophobic seaside hometown. Miri attempts to rekindle old relationships, make new ones, look for work and readjust to life outside, while desperately waiting for the world to forget about what happened that fateful night. Guiding Miri as she tries to adapt are a cast of offbeat and intriguing characters with secrets of their own, including her sexually frustrated mother Caroline (Geraldine James), her obsessive environmentalist father Oscar (Richard Durden) and her parole officer with no filter, Janice (Jo Martin). We’ll also meet first love Dom (Jamie Michie), ex-best friend Mandy (Christine Bottomley), next-door neighbor Billy (Adeel Akhtar) and fish and chips shop owner and new boss Nathan (Liam Williams).

“Back to Life is a gem of a series that we are thrilled to bring across the pond,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. “Daisy Haggard, whom Showtime audiences will remember from our series Episodes as Myra, the network comedy exec with absolutely no sense of humor, is wildly impressive, both as writer and star of this intriguing, touching and funny, character comedy.”

Back To Life is produced by Two Brothers Pictures for BBC Three, UK in association with all3media international. The series is produced by Debs Pisani and directed by Chris Sweeney. The executive producers are Harry and Jack Williams (Fleabag, The Missing) alongside Sarah Hammond for Two Brothers Pictures, and Daisy Haggard, Laura Solon and Chris Sweeney.