‘Showgirls’ Docu ‘You Don’t Nomi’ Acquired By The Nacelle Company

EXCLUSIVE: The Nacelle Company announced today that they have acquired the North American rights to the campy glitz and glamour of the Showgirls documentary You Don’t Nomi directed by Jeffrey McHale.

Courtesy of The Nacelle Company

The docu, which made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, puts the spotlight on the Paul Verhoeven-directed 1995 cult classic. It made brown rice and vegetables a staple in everyone’s diet and had everyone pronouncing Versace as “Versayce”. Over time, the film starring Elizabeth Berkley as aspiring Vegas showgirl Nomi Malone garnered a loyal community of fans that absolutely adore this NC-17 rated movie that was subject to derision when it was released.

You Don’t Nomi examines Showgirls and Verhoeven with a renewed sense of appreciation for what documentary filmmaker McHale believes is a misunderstood masterpiece. Guided by a chorus of film critics and fervent devotees, McHale’s reassessment of Showgirls takes a fascinating look at an unforgettable piece of American popular culture.

“Showgirls was reclaimed and embraced — sometimes ironically, sincerely or a mix of both — by a passionate audience of mostly women and gay men and we’re thrilled that Nacelle will bring Nomi to her fans and reach new audiences across the country,” said McHale.

“Sometimes iconic films are not made in an opening weekend, and in this case it took two decades for the world to catch up,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company.

You Don’t Nomi was produced by McHale, Ariana Garfinkel, and Suzanne Zionts. Jason Bailey and Chaya Ransen executive produced for Grade Five Films alongside Nate Bolotin and Tamir Ardon for XYZ Films. Additional Executive Producers are Todd Emerson, Perian Salviola, Monte Zajicek, and Nicole O’Connell. Nacelle will be handling a limited theatrical run for the film, while XYZ is continuing international sales.

The deal for the film was negotiated on behalf of Comedy Dynamics by Anna Roberts and Nate Bolotin and Pip Ngo on behalf of XYZ Films.

The Nacelle Company has produced Netflix’s Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History and the docuseries The Toys That Made Us as well as the CW’s Discontinued.