‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Producer Fulwell73 Beefs Up UK Development With Sheldon Lazarus Hire

The Late Late Show With James Corden producer Fulwell73 has hired former ABC exec Sheldon Lazarus as it beefs up its UK development slate.

The company has hired Lazarus as Senior Development Executive, reporting to its Head of UK Development Caroline Roseman. He was previously Creative Director at ABC News/Disney’s Lincoln Square Productions and has also held similar roles at September Films and Rize USA.

Most recently, he had set up his own indie Bitachon 360 and will now bring his development and production slate to Fulwell 73.

Lazarus has worked on titles including Penn and Teller: Fool Us, A&E’s Billy The Exterminator and ABC feature documentary The Last 100 Days of Princess Diana.

Lazarus said, “To be able to join the Fulwell 73 family is an absolute privilege. As we enter this Golden Age of content both here and in the US it is a very exciting time to be part of a truly international company whose focus is on delivering the very best award-winning programming.”

Fulwell73 Partner Leo Pearlman added, “Sheldon’s proven track record in creating and producing a wide range of entertainment and factual shows for major broadcasters over the past decade is hugely impressive. His particular experience in creating and producing hit comedy and entertainment programming for primetime audiences across the UK and US makes him an obvious hire for Fulwell. He makes a fantastic addition to Caroline’s already highly talented team, and we’re looking forward to working with him to produce some exciting new shows, a number of which we’ll be announcing in the coming weeks.”