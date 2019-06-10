Sharon Klein Named Head Of Casting For Disney Television Studios & FX Entertainment

Longtime 20th Century Fox TV head of casting Sharon Klein has been named EVP, Casting for Disney Television Studios and FX Entertainment. Effective immediately, she will oversee casting for 20th Century Fox Television, Fox 21 Television Studios, ABC Studios, FX and FX Productions.

Klein had been tipped for a larger role at the combined Disney-Fox TV operation. One of Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden’s closest associates for many years, Klein previously headed casting for the Fox Television Group, which comprised of 20th TV/Fox 21 and Fox Broadcasting Co. She is now adding to her 20th TV/Fox 21 duties oversight of casting for ABC Studios (Ayo Davis, who had been overseeing casting for that studio was just promoted to head of casting for ABC and Disney+) and FX Entertainment.

“Sharon is quite simply the best in the business and we’ve enjoyed the benefits of her superb taste, deep relationships and proven ability to identify emerging talent for years at the studio,” said Disney TV Studios President Craig Hunegs. “She’s also been a great resource to FX on our shared projects, and when Eric (Schrier) expressed interest in creating a parallel role for her at FX and FXP we immediately saw the upside for all concerned. This is just another example of the opportunity and collaboration made possible by our new corporate structure.”

FX

Added FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier, “We have admired Sharon’s work for years on our joint projects with TCFTV and Fox 21 Television Studios, all of which have benefited from her extraordinary talent. She is one of the best casting and talent executives in the business and we are thrilled to have her working across all FX scripted original shows.”

An Emmy award-winning casting director, Klein has led 20th Century Fox TV’s casting team for more than eighteen years, assembling the actors of such projects as Fosse/Verdon, Empire, This is Us, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Pose, Single Parents, The People V. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Modern Family, Glee, How I Met Your Mother, New Girl, and Homeland, among dozens of other series.

Prior to joining the studio, Klein served as an independent casting director and won an Emmy for casting the HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon.