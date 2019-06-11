NBC’s ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Will Go Live After Two-Night Dem Debate; Guests Announced

He may not be one of the five moderators announced by NBC today, but the network’s Seth Meyers will get a chance to offer up his thoughts on the first Democratic presidential debates by going live with his Late Night program on each of the event’s two nights.

NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers will air live on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27, 12:35 a.m. ET, following the first Democratic debates. Earlier today, NBC News announced that moderators for the two-night event will be Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart.

Late Night guests on June 26 will include America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews and comedian Anthony Jeselnik. On June 27, the guests will include Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon and Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal.