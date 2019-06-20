Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Rupert Murdoch Gets Past Pneumonia Bout To Make Full Recovery

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Academy Museum Opening Delayed Again, Moved To Unspecified 2020 Date

Read the full story

Joy Fehily Exits PMK-BNC

PMK BNC

Joy Fehily is reportedly leaving PR firm PMK-BNC.

Her previous firm Prime PR was acquired by PMK-BNC in 2016. Fehily’s partner of that firm, Michael Donkis, will remain at PMK-BNC, but publicist Cassy Brewer is coming with her.

Fehily will segue to managing client Seth MacFarlane, his production label Fuzzy Door and his charitable foundation. She’ll also be consulting with PMK-BNC on 40 accounts that will stay at the agency.

Those clients that Fehily is leaving at PMK-BNC are Robert Downey Jr., producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, scribes Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, Dustin Lance Black, James Gunn, Marti Noxon, Joel Silver and Graham King.

Variety first reported the news.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad