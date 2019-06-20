Joy Fehily Exits PMK-BNC

Joy Fehily is reportedly leaving PR firm PMK-BNC.

Her previous firm Prime PR was acquired by PMK-BNC in 2016. Fehily’s partner of that firm, Michael Donkis, will remain at PMK-BNC, but publicist Cassy Brewer is coming with her.

Fehily will segue to managing client Seth MacFarlane, his production label Fuzzy Door and his charitable foundation. She’ll also be consulting with PMK-BNC on 40 accounts that will stay at the agency.

Those clients that Fehily is leaving at PMK-BNC are Robert Downey Jr., producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, scribes Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, Dustin Lance Black, James Gunn, Marti Noxon, Joel Silver and Graham King.

Variety first reported the news.