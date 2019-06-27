‘Seinfeld Experience’ Sets Real And Spectacular Opening This Fall In New York

Fans still tending the flame for Seinfeld, whose fabled NBC run began 30 years ago next month, will soon have a place in New York where they will have “hand”: The Seinfeld Experience.

Part retail shop and part immersive show promotion, the ticketed attraction in the city’s Gramercy neighborhood will operate seven days a week. Tickets through February 2020 will go on sale in the coming months, according to Superfly and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Superfly is a live entertainment producer known for helping create music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands as well as Clusterfest, a two-year-old comedy festival. Jerry Seinfeld performed at the 2017 debut of Clusterfest, which included some nods to the show. While Seinfeld is something of a unicorn, bringing in billions in syndication and streaming proceeds, the new initiative is part of a shift toward offering consumers experiences. Live events of all kinds have gained prominence across the media industry as companies look to compensate for declining traditional ancillary revenues.

Fans will be able to immerse themselves in Seinfeld through the experience, which will explore moments and characters from the show. It will include interactive exhibits with costumes, memorabilia, set re-creations, and props from the show as well as brand-new content. A retail store in the space will offer limited-edition and exclusive merchandise.

“We’re thrilled to bring The Seinfeld Experience to life in an innovative way, combining nostalgia with immersive entertainment, and getting fans closer than ever before to the show and its beloved characters,” Superfly co-founder Jonathan Mayers said. “A show as iconic as Seinfeld should be celebrated with an experience that truly matches its legacy and enduring influence.”

In 2015, to mark the occasion of locking up streaming rights to the show, Hulu opened up pop-up Seinfeld “experiences” in various U.S. cities, but the 2019 venture is intended to be more robust.

“As our fans celebrate the 30th anniversary of Seinfeld, we are thrilled to partner with Superfly to introduce an authentic experience that pays tribute to the sitcom’s most iconic scenes, catch phrases and characters,” said Peter van Roden, SVP of Global Themed Entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Said Jerry Seinfeld: “Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly ’90s TV show. All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal.”