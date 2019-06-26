Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Set To Host MTV’s 2019 VMAs

Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 Video Music Awards, MTV has announced. The announcement is expected to be made tonight on NBC’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Named Billboard’s 2018 Comedian of the Year, Maniscalco will host the VMA event live on Monday, August 26, from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

“We’re thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year’s VMA host,” said Bruce Gillmer, exec producer of MTV VMAs. “Sebastian is on fire right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

In addition to his stand-up appearances – including a successful run at Madison Square Garden – Maniscalco is the author of a 2018 memoir Stay Hungry, which he followed with a “Stay Hungry” tour that included five shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall (that show is now streaming on Netflix). Maniscalco is touring his “You Bother Me” show throughout 2019.

As an actor, Maniscalco most recently appeared in Peter Farrelly’s Oscar-winning Green Book, and will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.