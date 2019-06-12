Screen Engine/ASI Hires Bruce Friend As Chief Product And Innovation Officer

Screen Engine/ASI has hired industry veteran Bruce Friend for the newly created role of Chief Product and Innovation Officer. He will be tasked with spearheading the entertainment market research firm’s growth through the development and refinement of new products and greater attention on innovation.

Friend, who most recently was president of Maru/Matchbox Media & Entertainment, previously held senior positions at Sony Pictures, MTV, Nickelodeon, HBO, Disney Channel and Telemundo Group, among others. He also was president of Global Media and Entertainment at Vision Critical and before that president of Ipsos OTX MediaCT.

Friend Courtesy Screen Engine/ASI

His 30 years of global experience in multi-media and entertainment brand research and strategic planning includes innovations in film, TV, gaming and the Internet, with expertise in youth media and culture research.

Related Story Screen Engine/ASI Launches Turbine, Former NRG CEO Catherine Paura And Angela Paura To Oversee

“I am so excited Bruce is joining our senior executive team,” said Screen Engine founder and CEO Kevin Goetz. “I have known Bruce for decades. I worked alongside him at OTX and he was my client at Sony. Bruce brings extensive experience and an active curiosity that will put us on the frontier of innovation.”

Screen Engine/ASI is one of the top data acquisition and analytics companies serving the industry, conducting movie test screenings, creative advertising testing, in-theater exit polling, TV program and promo testing, content life-cycle research, pre-release tracking and digital entertainment research products. Its clients include studios, TV broadcasters, cable networks, streaming services and production companies

“Kevin and his outstanding team have built an amazing growth brand and company over the past decade, especially as the Consumer Insights industry has evolved into a more multidimensional, data-driven business,” Friend said. “I’m thrilled to join Screen Engine/ASI on its quest to develop and provide both the art and science of data analysis and interpretation to its current and future clients.”