‘Saturday Night Live’s Alex Moffat Boards Netflix’s ‘Holidate’ Movie

Saturday Night Live cast member Alex Moffat, who is best known for impersonations of Eric Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, and Anderson Cooper, is joining Netflix’s romantic comedy, , directed by John Whitesell. Previously announced cast includes Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jessica Capshaw, Frances Fisher, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Roberts and Bracey respectively star as Sloane and Jackson, both of whom hate the holidays! Their enduring singledom leaves them subject to the judgment of their meddling family members or stuck with clingy, awkward dates on each festive occasion. When these two meet, they pledge to be each other’s plus-ones for each holiday celebration over the course of the year.

Tiffany Paulsen penned the screenplay which is being produced by McG with Steven Bello serving as executive producer.

WME, Jackoway Tyerman, and Paonessa Talent reps Moffat, who recently appeared in the Netflix film, Someone Great, and Showtime’s Billions.