Fangoria’s ‘Satanic Panic’ Gets Fall Theatrical Release Date In RLJE Films Deal

RLJE Films has acquired Satanic Panic, the latest pickup for the indie distributor of a pic from the recently relaunched Fangoria horror label. Hayley Griffith, Ruby Modine, Michael Polish, Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn star in the pic, which had its world premiere earlier this year at the Overlook Film Festival. It will now hit big screens and digital day-and-date September 6.

Chelsea Stardust (Hulu’s Into the Dark) directed the film, about a pizza delivery girl (Griffith) at the end of her financial rope who has to fight for her life – and her tips – when her last order of the night turns out to be for high society Satanists in need of a virgin sacrifice. Grady Hedndrix (Mohawk) and Ted Geoghegan (We Are Still Here) penned the script.

The Fangoria label was relaunched by Dallas Sonnier’s Cinestate and previously produced Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich which bowed via RLJE Films last August. Fangoria also recently wrapped production on the action horror film V.F.W., directed by Joe Begos.

Sonnier produced Satanic Panic with Adam Goldworm and Amanda Presmyk. Charles Dorfman and David Gilbery executive produced for Media Finance Capital, and Phil Nobile Jr. and Danielle Cox exec produced for Fangoria.