‘Like A House On Fire’: Sarah Sutherland, Amanda Brugel, Jared Abrahamson, Dominique Provost-Chalkley Lead Canadian Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Sutherland (Veep), Jared Abrahamson (American Animals), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Wyonna Earp), Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale) and musician Hubert Lenoir have been set to star in Canadian feature drama Like A House On Fire from writer-director Jesse Noah Klein (We’re Still Together).

Production is under way in Toronto until July 15 on the story of a woman (Sutherland) who returns home to reconnect with the young daughter and estranged husband (Abrahamson) she left two years before. She soon finds that her daughter does not remember her and her husband is with a woman now seven-months pregnant (Provost-Chalkley).

Sarah Mannering and Fanny Drew of Colonelle Films (A Colony) are producing with William Woods (Mean Dreams) of Woods Entertainment. Finance comes from Crave, Telefilm, SODEC, Ontario Creates, and Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC). Entract Films will distribute in Canada.

Montreal-based Colonelle Films is run by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, Fanny Drew and Sarah Mannering. The fledgling company looks to back emerging filmmakers. Latest feature drama A Colony, directed by Dulude-De Celles, won a Crystal Bear at the Berlinale and Best Motion Picture award at the Canadian Screen Awards 2019.

Toronto-based Woods Entertainment’s second releases was Cannes Directors’ Fortnight and TIFF title Mean Dreams with Sophie Nélisse, Josh Wiggins, Colm Feore and Bill Paxton. Currently in post-production are Spinster starring Chelsea Peretti; The Rest Of Us with Heather Graham, Sophie Nélisse and Jodi Balfour; Hammer with Mark O’Brien and Will Patton and Castle In The Ground starring Neve Campbell, Alex Wolff, Imogen Poots, Tom Cullen and Keir Gilchrist.