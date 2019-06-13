Sarah Huckabee Sanders Leaving White House After Two Years As Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hasn’t held an official news conference in months, and now we know she won’t do any more. President Donald Trump announced via Twitter today that the woman who took over the podium from Sean Spicer in July 2017 will leave the administration at month’s end.

The presidential tweets hinted that Sanders someday might run for governor of Arkansas, a job her father Mike Huckabee held from 1996-2007:

….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Sanders’ tenure was a rocky one marked by sometimes-ugly clashes with with the White House press corps — famously CNN’s Jim Acosta — and Democrats’ accusations of spreading falsehoods. She joined the Trump campaign in 2016 and held her first White House news conference in May 2017, while the embattled Spicer was serving his Naval Reserve duty.

Sanders was named press secretary on July 21, 2017, after Spicer’s resignation. Her appointment came during Anthony Scaramucci’s brief stint as White House communications director. Within a week on the job, Sanders threatened to cut short a briefing unless the press stopped asking questions about Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

She was famous for backing Trump and his policies fervently while under dogged questioning from reporters. Sanders often would dismiss POTUS’ outrageous statements as jokes, to the chagrin of the press corps. She also was forced to support various administration officials and Cabinet members who were accused on wrongdoing.