Santa Barbara Film Festival Lands Grants From NEA, California Arts Council

The Santa Barbara Film Festival said Thursday that has received four grants totaling $61,440 in support of the festival and its affiliate educational programs.

The National Endowment for the Arts awarded $20,000 towards SBIFF’s 2019 edition, and $15,000 to be applied towards Film Camp, an annual summer program for underserved youth that kicks off its fourth year later this month. The California Arts Council granted SBIFF two awards: $14,400 for the festival’s year-round educational screening program Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies, and $12,040 to be applied towards Film Camp.

“We’re honored and extremely grateful to receive this level of support from organizations both at the federal and state level,” fest executive director Roger Durling said. “Thanks to the NEA and CAC, SBIFF can continue to serve as a platform for emerging voices, as well as help nurture and inspire, through its various educational programs, the next generation of storytellers.”

The 2020 Santa Barbara Film Festival runs January 15-25, overlapping with the Sundance Film Festival on the compressed movie awards calendar. The Oscars are two weeks earlier next year and set for February 9.