Sam Rockwell Joins Clint Eastwood’s ‘The Ballad of Richard Jewell’

Deadline has confirmed that Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Oscar winner Sam Rockwell is in final talks for Clint Eastwood’s The Ballad of Richard Jewell at Warner Bros.

Pic follows Jewell, the security guard whose life was turned upside down after it was leaked by law enforcement to a reporter that he was a possible suspect in the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Rockwell will play the attorney who reps Jewell after he is wrongly accused. The part of Jewell has yet to be cast. Eastwood is directing and producing the movie through his Malpaso label.

Variety first reported the news.