Salma Hayek, Owen Wilson Topline ‘Bliss’ Sci-Fi Drama At Amazon Studios

Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson have been tapped to star in Bliss, an Amazon Studios sci-fi drama written by Mike Cahill, who is also directing the pic which is currently filming in LA.

The story follows recently divorced Greg (Wilson) who meets the enchanting Isabel (Hayek), a woman who lives on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is not real. She believes they are living in an ugly, harsh world simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful “real” world of bliss. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy theory.

Endgame Entertainment’s James D. Stern is producing, with the company’s Lucas Smith serving as executive producer. Marsha Swinton will also executive produce.

