‘Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones’: Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten & Jordan Alexander To Star In Season 2 Of Blumhouse TV/Facebook Series

Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis (Ma, The Act, August: Osage County), Ryan Kwanten (The

Oath, True Blood) and newcomer Jordan Alexander in her first major leading role, are set as series regulars in Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones, the second season of the anthology series from Blumhouse Television for . Additionally, Kimiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Orange is the New Black), Kristin Bauer (Once Upon A Time, True Blood), Grammy nominated singer Antonique Smith (Luke Cage), Siobhan Williams (Deadly Class, Welcome to Marwen), Emily Alyn Lind (Doctor Sleep, Code Black) and Odiseas Georgiadis (Trinkets) will join the series in recurring roles.

Production on Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones begins in July in Vancouver.

The second season of the anthology series will feature a new cast and a storyline that draws inspiration from a story collected from the Brothers Grimm, The Singing Bone, as well as real-life murder cases. This season of Sacred Lies follows Elsie (Jordan Alexander) as she searches for the family she never knew after being abandoned as a child. The search leads her to her father, Peter (Kwanten), an inmate who may be guilty of more than the crimes he’s currently incarcerated for and Harper (Lewis), a telemarketer turned arm-chair detective with an obsessive hobby of searching for unidentified murder victims. Bauer will recur as Elsie’s foster mother, Shannon.

Both Kwanten and Bauer have previously teamed with Sacred Lies showrunner Raelle Tucker (Jessica Jones, The Returned) and director/executive producer Scott Winant (Fargo, My So Called Life) on the HBO series True Blood where they both starred for seven seasons. Winant directed and Tucker served as a writer and executive producer.

The first season of Sacred Lies was a fan and critic favorite, creating a loyal community. Throughout the season, Tucker and the cast were actively involved in the “Sacred Lies: The Community” Facebook Group, interacting with fans and being a part of the discussion around the show.

In March, Tucker announced that the second season would further engage the show’s superfans, known as the “Sacred Lies Keepers,” via the Facebook Group. The “Sacred Lies Keepers” were included in creative decisions — ranging from design to narrative choices — that will play out in the show’s anticipated second season.

