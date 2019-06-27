S.K. Vaughn Sci-Fi Novel ‘Across The Void’ In Development At Universal

Skybound Entertainment, Circle of Confusion, and Universal Pictures are developing S.K. Vaughn’s sci-fi thriller novel Across the Void which hits shelves this coming Tuesday, July 2.

Skybound Books

The novel follows Commander Maryam “May” Knox’s fight for survival after she wakes up alone in a ruined spacecraft in Jupiter orbit, and attempts to survive and return to Earth. Shane Kuhn, who wrote the novel published by Skybound Books under the pen name S.K. Vaughn, will adapt the script. The novel has been sold in more than a dozen foreign markets.

Across the Void will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s film team, including Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst, and Brad Mendelsohn/Circle of Confusion.

Universal’s EVP of Production Jon Mone and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Kuhn is represented by Circle of Confusion, Sam Morgan of The Lotts Agency, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.